Brokerages Anticipate Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) to Announce $0.00 Earnings Per Share

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $7.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jianpu Technology an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have commented on JT. ValuEngine raised shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

JT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 522,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,237. The stock has a market cap of $656.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.41. Jianpu Technology has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.26.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.04 million. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jianpu Technology will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,451,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 152,199 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 6,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,629 shares during the last quarter. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

