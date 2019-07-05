Brokerages Anticipate Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $682.85 Million

Analysts expect that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will announce $682.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $687.64 million and the lowest is $666.60 million. Restoration Hardware reported sales of $642.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.31. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 979.13% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $598.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Restoration Hardware in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Restoration Hardware from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Restoration Hardware from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.59.

Shares of RH stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,537. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.58. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $162.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restoration Hardware stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restoration Hardware were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

