Brokerages Expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will post $10.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.11 million to $10.79 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $13.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $43.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.25 million to $45.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $68.94 million, with estimates ranging from $61.90 million to $75.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQST. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 59,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $114.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

