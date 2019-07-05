Brokerages Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.84. Green Dot reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $340.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDOT. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 6,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $321,907.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,274.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $58,953.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,798.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,363 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,670,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,665,000 after buying an additional 71,806 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,379,000 after purchasing an additional 297,348 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,008,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.8% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 959,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,224,000 after purchasing an additional 77,642 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.40. 266,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,451. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

