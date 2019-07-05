Brokerages Expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.13 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 91,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,238. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $262.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

