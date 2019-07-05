Brokerages Set $3.75 Target Price for Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $3.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Quest Resource an industry rank of 179 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

In other Quest Resource news, Director Jeffrey D. Forte sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mitchell A. Saltz sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $6,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quest Resource stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 124.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Quest Resource worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRHC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 million, a PE ratio of -22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

