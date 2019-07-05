Brokerages Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Target Price at $149.89

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $140.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,847,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,920. The company has a market capitalization of $374.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

