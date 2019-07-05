Brokerages Set Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) PT at $136.92

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RL. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $7,857,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,712 shares of company stock valued at $31,458,320. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $110.99. The stock had a trading volume of 992,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,464. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.82. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $95.63 and a 12-month high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

