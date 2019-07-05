CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.95 Million

Brokerages expect that CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) will report sales of $114.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.30 million. CAI International reported sales of $105.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year sales of $468.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.90 million to $484.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $494.50 million, with estimates ranging from $458.70 million to $530.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $111.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.96 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAI shares. ValuEngine raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CAI International by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CAI International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CAI International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CAI International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CAI International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAI International stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 80,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49. CAI International has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

