Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLBS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, WBB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.10% of Caladrius Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

