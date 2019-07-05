Calix (NYSE:CALX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.38.

CALX opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Calix has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.16 million, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Calix had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $221,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 258,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,986.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $92,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,953.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $132,470. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Calix by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after buying an additional 835,684 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 141,200 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,265,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,338,000 after buying an additional 410,204 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $9,662,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 485,357 shares during the period. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

