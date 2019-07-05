Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Insider Manoj Sahoo Sells 1,494 Shares

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) insider Manoj Sahoo sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $18,973.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,602.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Calyxt stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30. Calyxt Inc has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 8,089.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Calyxt Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Calyxt by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Calyxt by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Calyxt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Calyxt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Mairs & Power INC grew its stake in Calyxt by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 179,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 66,792 shares in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

