Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) a $35.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $51.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Amarin in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Amarin stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amarin has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 450.07% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 9,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $178,130.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 54,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $1,057,710.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 527,168 shares of company stock valued at $10,187,970. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Amarin by 721.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 109,975 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its stake in Amarin by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

