Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Capital City Bank Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

CCBG opened at $24.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $415.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.71. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 540.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 355.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

