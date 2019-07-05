Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Capstar Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.80.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $19.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $266.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 185,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 202,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 695.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

