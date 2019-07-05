Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $43.00 target price on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Monday. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carbonite from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CARB opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. Carbonite has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.36 million. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carbonite will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carbonite news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $95,818.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $38,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,608 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARB. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carbonite by 2,085.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Carbonite by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Carbonite by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Carbonite by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Carbonite during the first quarter valued at $213,000.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

