Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CATM. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Cardtronics stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $28.08. 1,119,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.85. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.99 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 390,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 205,735 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,008,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,579 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,972,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

