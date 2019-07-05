CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will report $141.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.20 million. CarGurus posted sales of $110.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $578.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $575.06 million to $586.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $701.90 million, with estimates ranging from $682.65 million to $716.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $6,348,729.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 66,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $2,747,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,073,272 shares of company stock valued at $115,787,532 in the last three months. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,170. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $57.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

