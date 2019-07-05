Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays downgraded Carnival from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Carnival to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51. Carnival has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 823.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

