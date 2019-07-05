Centene (NYSE:CNC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded Centene from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Centene to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Sunday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.02.

Centene stock opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Centene has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $74.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.66%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 110.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

