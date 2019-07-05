Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $673.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 378,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

