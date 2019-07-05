Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) PT Set at $4.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price objective on Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ceragon Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of CRNT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 957,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,644. The firm has a market cap of $205.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.74 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

