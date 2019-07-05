CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Jul 5th, 2019

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

CESDF opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

