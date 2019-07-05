Charles A. Vice Sells 15,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $88.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 27,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

