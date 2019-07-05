Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Receives $40.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several brokerages have commented on CC. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Chemours and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chemours and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Chemours has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $48.97.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Kelliher purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $149,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Bell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,670. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,912,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $925,757,000 after purchasing an additional 479,467 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $513,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $60,664,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

