Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cheniere Energy, with its first-mover advantage in exporting liquefied natural gas from the U.S., is primed for significant revenue and earnings growth on the back of solid operations and long-term contracts. The firm’s gas supply deals for its Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi projects offers excellent cash flow visibility in the coming years. Boosting investors’ confidence, the company recentlylifted run-rate production and cash flow outlook, as well as authorized a share buyback program of $1 billion over the next three years. However, setting up gas liquefaction plants is a costly affair that requires high capital spending. This has translated into a huge debt burden of $29 billion for the company, thereby deteriorating its leverage and credit metrics. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance from the investors.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.09.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 125.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

