CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Separately, Nomura began coverage on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

CIM opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.84. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.69 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 21.84%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

