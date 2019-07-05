CIBC Trims TFI International (TSE:TFII) Target Price to C$45.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.80.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$40.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$33.36 and a 52-week high of C$49.00.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 68,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.78, for a total value of C$2,781,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,056,668 shares in the company, valued at C$165,430,921.04. Insiders sold 326,300 shares of company stock valued at $14,128,220 in the last quarter.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

