Citigroup Analysts Give Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) a $55.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $55.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 5th. GMP Securities raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.05.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.18 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.94. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $52.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.52 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 102.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,304,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,146,000 after buying an additional 2,176,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $80,673,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,567,883 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,741,000 after buying an additional 983,988 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $32,576,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $43,947,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

