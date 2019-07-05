Citigroup Reiterates “$25.00” Price Target for Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Citigroup set a $25.00 price target on Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PUMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Asante Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ PUMP opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $546.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $539,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,975 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

