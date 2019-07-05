Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO Sells $631,742.32 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $631,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,609,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.12 and a 1 year high of $116.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.58.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $719.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 46.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,845.0% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 389 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 114.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.