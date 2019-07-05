Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) CEO Sells $116,586.14 in Stock

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $116,586.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Collectors Universe stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $202.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 74,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Collectors Universe in the first quarter valued at $201,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Collectors Universe in the first quarter valued at $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 33.9% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

