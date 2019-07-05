Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Shares of CCU opened at $28.15 on Monday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 22.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compania Cervecerias Unidas will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,516,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 43.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,654,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after purchasing an additional 499,986 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the first quarter valued at about $4,331,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the first quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

