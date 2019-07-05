Comparing Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) and Capital Financial (NYSE:CPFH)

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) and Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Financial has a beta of -1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Jefferies Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Capital Financial pays an annual dividend of $50.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Jefferies Financial Group pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Capital Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Capital Financial -2.80% -123.36% -7.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Capital Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group $5.01 billion 1.23 $1.03 billion $0.81 25.58 Capital Financial $15.07 million N/A -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jefferies Financial Group and Capital Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.37%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than Capital Financial.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats Capital Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions. In addition, it provides fixed income sales and trading services for investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, securities, markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization capabilities, as well as manages, invests in, and provides services to a group of alternative asset management platforms in investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Capital Financial

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage firm, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.