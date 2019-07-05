Comparing Tcr2 Therapeutics (TCRR) and Its Competitors

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR) is one of 123 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tcr2 Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tcr2 Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tcr2 Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Tcr2 Therapeutics Competitors 935 2988 6408 287 2.57

Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 101.45%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 33.88%. Given Tcr2 Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tcr2 Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Tcr2 Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Tcr2 Therapeutics Competitors -4,677.17% -78.35% -33.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tcr2 Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A -$24.25 million -0.14 Tcr2 Therapeutics Competitors $830.91 million $172.66 million -1.00

Tcr2 Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tcr2 Therapeutics. Tcr2 Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tcr2 Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

