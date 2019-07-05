Compass Point Analysts Give Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) a $45.00 Price Target

Compass Point set a $45.00 price target on Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.36.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 35.27%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $11,322,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $115,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,326.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 841,576 shares of company stock valued at $38,416,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,708,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,463,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 24.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,863,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,846 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,940,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,801,000 after purchasing an additional 758,069 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $443,292,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

