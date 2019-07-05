Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. offers a wide range of telecommunications services including local and long distance telephone, Digital Phone, High-Speed Internet access and Digital TV to individuals and businesses in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company also offers telephone directory publishing services, wholesale transport services, billing and collection services, inside wiring services, and maintenance services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNSL. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $367.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $338.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Communications will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Robert Udell, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,882.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 551.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,357,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after buying an additional 1,149,191 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 19.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,852,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,945,000 after buying an additional 791,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 97.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 846,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 417,106 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,320,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,683,000 after buying an additional 209,049 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

