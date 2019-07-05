Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) and Delphi Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPH) Financial Comparison

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) and Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Continental and Delphi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental $52.44 billion 0.53 $3.37 billion N/A N/A Delphi Technologies $4.86 billion 0.34 $358.00 million $4.38 4.34

Continental has higher revenue and earnings than Delphi Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Continental and Delphi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental 2 6 1 0 1.89 Delphi Technologies 0 8 9 0 2.53

Delphi Technologies has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.36%. Given Delphi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delphi Technologies is more favorable than Continental.

Dividends

Continental pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Delphi Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Delphi Technologies pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Continental has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delphi Technologies has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Continental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Delphi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Delphi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Continental and Delphi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental N/A N/A N/A Delphi Technologies 5.86% 81.93% 8.70%

Summary

Delphi Technologies beats Continental on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics. This segment offers advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products. The Powertrain segment provides engine systems, fuel and exhaust management systems, hybrid electric vehicles, sensors and actuators, and transmission products. The Interior segment develops and produces information, communication, and network solutions and services for cars and commercial vehicles, such as body and security, commercial vehicle and aftermarket, infotainment and connectivity, and instrumentation and driver HMI systems. The Tires segment provides passenger and light truck equipment, commercial vehicle, and two-wheel tires for use in vehicle manufacture and replacement businesses. The ContiTech segment develops, manufactures, and markets functional parts, and intelligent components and systems made of rubber, plastic, metal, and fabric for the machine and plant engineering, mining, agriculture, automotive, and other industries. It offers air spring systems, industrial fluid solutions, mobile fluid systems, and vibration control products, as well as conveyor belts and power transmission products. Continental Aktiengesellschaft serves the automotive, railway engineering, machine and plant construction, and mining industries, as well as replacement sector. The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components. It also provides power electronics solutions, including supervisory controllers and software, and DC/DC converters and inverters. This segment sells its portfolio of technologies and solutions for propulsion systems to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, including passenger cars, trucks, vans, and sport-utility vehicles; and commercial vehicles, such as light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as commercial vans, buses, and off-highway vehicles. The Delphi Technologies Aftermarket segment manufactures and sells aftermarket products, such as cover fuel injection, electronics and engine management, maintenance and test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers, and independent retailers and wholesale distributors. Delphi Technologies PLC has a collaboration agreement with TomTom N.V. for intelligent driving controls. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

