Corning (NYSE:GLW) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.31 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16. Corning has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Corning by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 266,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Corning by 1.0% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 161,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Corning by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 6,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $144,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

