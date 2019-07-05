Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to post sales of $47.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.49 billion to $48.30 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $44.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $152.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.74 billion to $153.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $162.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $160.76 billion to $165.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,762,679.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $868,633,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,862,398,000 after purchasing an additional 736,711 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24,131.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 607,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518,843 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 754,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $153,637,000 after purchasing an additional 412,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.25. 866,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,158. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $269.16.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.