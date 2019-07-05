Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $6.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DB. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.42 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.28.

DB opened at $7.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -781.00 and a beta of 1.51. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 0.49%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,018,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,899 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $2,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

