Critical Analysis: Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) & VF (NYSE:VFC)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) and VF (NYSE:VFC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kontoor Brands and VF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands 1 4 3 0 2.25 VF 0 6 14 0 2.70

Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus target price of $29.58, suggesting a potential upside of 0.76%. VF has a consensus target price of $93.70, suggesting a potential upside of 6.55%. Given VF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VF is more favorable than Kontoor Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Kontoor Brands and VF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands N/A N/A N/A VF 9.10% 36.62% 14.41%

Dividends

VF pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kontoor Brands does not pay a dividend. VF pays out 54.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VF has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kontoor Brands and VF’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VF $13.85 billion 2.52 $1.26 billion $3.78 23.26

VF has higher revenue and earnings than Kontoor Brands.

Summary

VF beats Kontoor Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other. The company offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, and Eagle Creek brands. It also provides denim, casual apparel, footwear, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, Riders by Lee, Rustler, and Rock & Republic brands. In addition, the company offers occupational, protective occupational, work and work-inspired lifestyle, and outdoor work and hunt apparel, as well as protective work and lifestyle footwear under the Red Kap, Bulwark, Horace Small, Dickies, Workrite, Kodiak, Terra, and Walls brands. It sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through direct-to-consumer operations, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

