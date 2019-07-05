Critical Comparison: Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) & NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commerzbank and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerzbank $14.67 billion 0.62 $1.02 billion $0.82 8.83 NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR $1.85 billion 3.64 $264.99 million $1.78 25.39

Commerzbank has higher revenue and earnings than NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR. Commerzbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Commerzbank and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerzbank 6.16% 2.59% 0.16% NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Commerzbank and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerzbank 0 2 1 0 2.33 NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Commerzbank has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Commerzbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Commerzbank pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Commerzbank pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Commerzbank beats NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, cheques, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services. It also provides money market, and commodities and precious metals products, as well as interest, currency, and liquidity management services; and wealth management services. The company operates approximately 1,000 branches. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica. The company offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials. It also offers agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses, parks, etc.; and drug substances for veterinary pharmaceuticals. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a cholesterol reduction agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a dual type calcium antagonist that blocks calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company provides advanced materials comprising ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; coating solutions for printable thermoelectric materials; soluble hole transport materials for organic photoelectric conversion devices; NANOFIBERGEL, a life science material; FP001, a cell culture ingredient; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Furthermore, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, electronic materials, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

