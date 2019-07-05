Critical Contrast: National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) and RYB Education (NASDAQ:RYB)

National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) and RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get National American University Holdngs alerts:

13.2% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of RYB Education shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National American University Holdngs and RYB Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University Holdngs -30.34% -134.09% -45.35% RYB Education -0.88% -1.28% -0.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National American University Holdngs and RYB Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University Holdngs $77.18 million 0.02 -$12.16 million N/A N/A RYB Education $156.50 million 1.23 -$1.79 million ($0.06) -112.33

RYB Education has higher revenue and earnings than National American University Holdngs.

Risk and Volatility

National American University Holdngs has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RYB Education has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National American University Holdngs and RYB Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National American University Holdngs 0 0 0 0 N/A RYB Education 2 1 0 0 1.33

RYB Education has a consensus target price of $7.28, indicating a potential upside of 8.01%. Given RYB Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RYB Education is more favorable than National American University Holdngs.

Summary

RYB Education beats National American University Holdngs on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

National American University Holdngs Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. It also provides courseware development, technical support, and online class hosting services to various colleges, technical schools, and training institutions in the United States and Canada. As of July 31, 2018, the company operated through 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. In addition, it engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. It also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and alliance participants, as well as directly to a market of families. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 85 directly operated and 210 franchise kindergartens; and 953 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. RYB Education, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for National American University Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National American University Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.