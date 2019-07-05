CryptoFlow Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $10,273.00 and $21.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00294968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.45 or 0.01779343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00032407 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00153876 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000627 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk.

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

