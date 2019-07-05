Cryptojacks (CJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45,398.00

Cryptojacks (CURRENCY:CJ) traded down 43.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Cryptojacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Cryptojacks has a market cap of $45,398.00 and $6.00 worth of Cryptojacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptojacks has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptojacks Coin Profile

CJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Cryptojacks’ total supply is 406,568,581 coins. Cryptojacks’ official website is cryptojacks.com. Cryptojacks’ official Twitter account is @CryptoJacksCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptojacks Coin Trading

Cryptojacks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptojacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptojacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptojacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

