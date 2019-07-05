Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deere & Company from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.44.

DE opened at $165.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

