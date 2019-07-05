Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.45 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.41.

DAL opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $54,873.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $308,051.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $479,057.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,468 shares of company stock worth $6,118,032. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

