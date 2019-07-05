Dharmesh Shah Sells 31,000 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $5,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,529,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,170,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $176.91 on Friday. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $192.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 23.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 357.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 115,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after buying an additional 90,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

