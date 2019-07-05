DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on DHI Group from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised DHI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.84 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). DHI Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.14 million. Research analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,898. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 221,912 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 168,638 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 275,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

